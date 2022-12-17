© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Should college athletes become employees of universities?; Brittney Griner breaks silence; Dan Campbell on Lions @ Jets | Current Sports | Dec. 17, 2022

By Al Martin
Published December 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST
Mark_Emmert.png
Creative Commons
/
Current president of the NCAA, Mark Emmert.

A pending legal move is aiming to making college athletes employees of the universities they attend / play for. Good, or bad?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we react to news that the National Labor Relations Board plans to pursue charges of unfair labor practices against USC, the Pac-12 and the NCAA. This could lead to college athletes being looked at as employees of their universities. Good, or bad for the future of collegiate athletics? Also, Brittney Griner has released her first public statement since being released back to the USA after spending months in Russian custody. And hear what Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to say about the upcoming matchup on the road against the New York Jets.

Episode 2072

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin College AthletesCollege SportsNCAABrittney GrinerBasketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
