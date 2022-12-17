Should college athletes become employees of universities?; Brittney Griner breaks silence; Dan Campbell on Lions @ Jets | Current Sports | Dec. 17, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we react to news that the National Labor Relations Board plans to pursue charges of unfair labor practices against USC, the Pac-12 and the NCAA. This could lead to college athletes being looked at as employees of their universities. Good, or bad for the future of collegiate athletics? Also, Brittney Griner has released her first public statement since being released back to the USA after spending months in Russian custody. And hear what Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to say about the upcoming matchup on the road against the New York Jets.

Episode 2072

