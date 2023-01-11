AJ Hoggard plays hero in win for MSU basketball over Wisconsin; Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital; Adam Nightingale and Jesse Tucker give MSU hockey update ahead of home series vs Penn State | Current Sports | Jan. 11, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's MSU men's basketball win over Wisconsin, which gives the Spartans seven straight wins. MSU guard AJ Hoggard took it upon himself to carry the team down the stretch. Can he continue to lead the team? Also, great news for Buffalo Bills defensive player Damar Hamlin, who has now been discharged from the hospital after his health scare on the field last week. And hear what MSU hockey coach Adam Nightingale and player Jesse Tucker have to say about his weekend's home matchup against Penn State.

Episode 2082