© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

AJ Hoggard plays hero in win for MSU basketball over Wisconsin; Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital; Adam Nightingale and Jesse Tucker give MSU hockey update ahead of home series vs Penn State | Current Sports | Jan. 11, 2023

By Al Martin
Published January 11, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST
Screen Shot 2023-01-11 at 5.53.53 PM.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU hockey coach Adam Nightingale.

The Spartans are now winners of seven straight!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's MSU men's basketball win over Wisconsin, which gives the Spartans seven straight wins. MSU guard AJ Hoggard took it upon himself to carry the team down the stretch. Can he continue to lead the team? Also, great news for Buffalo Bills defensive player Damar Hamlin, who has now been discharged from the hospital after his health scare on the field last week. And hear what MSU hockey coach Adam Nightingale and player Jesse Tucker have to say about his weekend's home matchup against Penn State.

Episode 2082

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin MSU HockeyAdam Nightingale Tom IzzoMSU BasketballWisconsin Basketball
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin