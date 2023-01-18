Recapping the Purdue / MSU men's basketball MLK Day thriller as the Spartans come up short; Tyson Walker puts on a show; Tom Izzo on the loss and where MSU goes from here | Current Sports | Jan. 17, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss and breakdown the Michigan State men's basketball loss to Purdue on MLK Day. The Spartans were led by an historic effort from guard Tyson Walker, who poured in 30 points in the 64-63 loss to the Boilermakers. Can MSU rebound when they play host to Rutgers on Thursday? Hear what head coach Tom Izzo has to say. That, as well as an ecstatic Al due to the Dallas Cowboys defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Monday Night Football's Wilcard playoff game. Was that the last game that we see quarterback great Tom Brady play? That, and more!

Episode 2084