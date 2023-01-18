© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Recapping the Purdue / MSU men's basketball MLK Day thriller as the Spartans come up short; Tyson Walker puts on a show; Tom Izzo on the loss and where MSU goes from here | Current Sports | Jan. 17, 2023

By Al Martin
Published January 18, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST
Tyson Walker poured in 30 points in a losing effort for MSU as they fell by one point to Purdue.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss and breakdown the Michigan State men's basketball loss to Purdue on MLK Day. The Spartans were led by an historic effort from guard Tyson Walker, who poured in 30 points in the 64-63 loss to the Boilermakers. Can MSU rebound when they play host to Rutgers on Thursday? Hear what head coach Tom Izzo has to say. That, as well as an ecstatic Al due to the Dallas Cowboys defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Monday Night Football's Wilcard playoff game. Was that the last game that we see quarterback great Tom Brady play? That, and more!

Episode 2084

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
