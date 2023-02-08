LeBron James on the cusp of history; MSU men's basketball preps for home date with Maryland | Current Sports | Feb. 7, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the chances that LeBron James can capture the NBA's all-time scoring record tonight, as the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's a record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held since the mid-80s and it's bound to fall due to LeBron's supreme efficiency and longevity. Also, we preview tonight's matchup for the MSU men's basketball team, as they play host to the Maryland Terrapins. That, and more!

Episode 2096