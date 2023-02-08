© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

LeBron James on the cusp of history; MSU men's basketball preps for home date with Maryland | Current Sports | Feb. 7, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 8, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST
Will LeBron James capture the scoring title tonight?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the chances that LeBron James can capture the NBA's all-time scoring record tonight, as the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's a record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held since the mid-80s and it's bound to fall due to LeBron's supreme efficiency and longevity. Also, we preview tonight's matchup for the MSU men's basketball team, as they play host to the Maryland Terrapins. That, and more!

Episode 2096

Current Sports with Al Martin Lebron JamesLebron James LegacyLA LakersPhiladelphia EaglesMSU BasketballMaryland Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
