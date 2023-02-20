© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Brendan Schabath of WDBM "Impact Sports" discusses MSU mass shooting from student perspective | Current Sports | Feb. 20, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 20, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST
Schabath.png
Brendan Schabath, former Current Sports beat reporter, joins the show to discuss the impact that last week's mass shooting on MSU's campus has had on students.

Schabath is a former Current Sports beat reporter and talks about how the MSU mass shooting on campus has impacted fellow students like himself.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we welcome former Current Sports beat reporter, and current sports director of WDBM "Impact Sports, Brendan Schabath, as he gives us a student perspective of what dealing with the MSU on-campus mass shooting has been like. Schabath also gives a first-hand account of Saturday's emotional atmosphere in Ann Arbor as the MSU men's basketball team played Michigan.

Episode 2103

Current Sports with Al Martin Big TenEast LansingMichigan State UniversityTom IzzoMSU Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
