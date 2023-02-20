Brendan Schabath of WDBM "Impact Sports" discusses MSU mass shooting from student perspective | Current Sports | Feb. 20, 2023
Schabath is a former Current Sports beat reporter and talks about how the MSU mass shooting on campus has impacted fellow students like himself.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we welcome former Current Sports beat reporter, and current sports director of WDBM "Impact Sports, Brendan Schabath, as he gives us a student perspective of what dealing with the MSU on-campus mass shooting has been like. Schabath also gives a first-hand account of Saturday's emotional atmosphere in Ann Arbor as the MSU men's basketball team played Michigan.
Episode 2103