© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU men's basketball closes out regular season; MSU hockey rolls into postseason; MSU gymnastics continuing historic run | Current Sports | Mar. 6, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
Adam_Nightingale.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU hockey coach Adam Nightingale.

The Michigan State men's basketball team now sets its eyes toward the Big Ten Tournament.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the final regular-season game for the MSU men's basketball team, as they earn a top-4 Big Ten Conference ranking. The ranking means that the Spartans have a double-bye for the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago this week and won't have to play until Friday. Also, we highlight the MSU hockey team which is off to a great start this postseason and the MSU gymnastics team continues to 'wow'.

Episode 2110

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin MSU AthletesMSU GymnasticsMSU HockeyBig TenCollege Athletics
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin