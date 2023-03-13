MSU men's basketball closes out regular season; MSU hockey rolls into postseason; MSU gymnastics continuing historic run | Current Sports | Mar. 6, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the final regular-season game for the MSU men's basketball team, as they earn a top-4 Big Ten Conference ranking. The ranking means that the Spartans have a double-bye for the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago this week and won't have to play until Friday. Also, we highlight the MSU hockey team which is off to a great start this postseason and the MSU gymnastics team continues to 'wow'.

Episode 2110