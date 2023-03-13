© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU men's hoops get OSU in Big Ten Tournament game; Recapping what went wrong for the Michigan basketball team this year; Juwan Howard and players after loss to Rutgers | Current Sports | Mar. 10, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT
Juwan Howard.png
Michigan Athletics
/
Michigan Athletics

The Wolverines were eliminated by Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the opening round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament for the MSU men's basketball team. The Spartans play Ohio State while we are on the air. Will they advance to the weekend? Also, the Michigan Wolverines fall to Rutgers and will more-than-likely miss the NCAA Tournament. What led to this horrid year for head coach Juwan Howard and his team?

Episode 2113

Current Sports with Al Martin IzzoBig Ten Basketball TournamentJuwan HowardMSU BasketballMichigan Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
