MSU men's hoops get OSU in Big Ten Tournament game; Recapping what went wrong for the Michigan basketball team this year; Juwan Howard and players after loss to Rutgers | Current Sports | Mar. 10, 2023
The Wolverines were eliminated by Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the opening round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament for the MSU men's basketball team. The Spartans play Ohio State while we are on the air. Will they advance to the weekend? Also, the Michigan Wolverines fall to Rutgers and will more-than-likely miss the NCAA Tournament. What led to this horrid year for head coach Juwan Howard and his team?
Episode 2113