MSU shocks the college basketball world, booking a ticket to the Sweet 16; Recapping wins over USC and Marquette; Tom Izzo's place in college basketball history | Current Sports | Mar. 20, 2023

The Spartans are headed to the Sweet 16! On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into what led to the Spartans advancing out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019! MSU was able to get past 2-seed Marquette on Sunday and will now head to New York to play 3-seed Kansas State. We recap it all, Spartan fans, while also discussing another disappointing March for the Big Ten Conference.

Episode 2119