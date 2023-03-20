© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU shocks the college basketball world, booking a ticket to the Sweet 16; Recapping wins over USC and Marquette; Tom Izzo's place in college basketball history | Current Sports | Mar. 20, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 20, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT
Izzo_air.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics

This is Tom Izzo's 15th trip to the Sweet 16.

The Spartans are headed to the Sweet 16! On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into what led to the Spartans advancing out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019! MSU was able to get past 2-seed Marquette on Sunday and will now head to New York to play 3-seed Kansas State. We recap it all, Spartan fans, while also discussing another disappointing March for the Big Ten Conference.

Current Sports with Al Martin College BasketballIzzoNCAA TouranmentMarch MadnessMadison Square Garden
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
