portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The NCAA Tournament has begun; Spartans arrive in Columbus; MSU football Pro Day | Current Sports | Mar. 16, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 20, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT
NCAA_Tournament.png
Creative Commons
/

Happy March Madness!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the start of the NCAA Tournament! That's right, we hope that your brackets and picks are set as we pour through first round matchups. We also talk about the Michigan State men's basketball team arriving in Columbus, Ohio for its first round matchup against USC. Hear how head coach Tom Izzo and his team are prepping. Also, we sprinkle in a bit of college football chatter, as the MSU football team holds its annual Pro Day on campus.

Episode 2117

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU MadnessMarch MadnessNCAA TouranmentTom IzzoCollege Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
