The NCAA Tournament has begun; Spartans arrive in Columbus; MSU football Pro Day | Current Sports | Mar. 16, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the start of the NCAA Tournament! That's right, we hope that your brackets and picks are set as we pour through first round matchups. We also talk about the Michigan State men's basketball team arriving in Columbus, Ohio for its first round matchup against USC. Hear how head coach Tom Izzo and his team are prepping. Also, we sprinkle in a bit of college football chatter, as the MSU football team holds its annual Pro Day on campus.

Episode 2117