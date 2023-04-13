© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Recap of SDSU and UConn winning in Final Four, previewing national championship showdown; LSU tops Iowa in women's national championship...breaking down the Angel Reese backlash | Current Sports | Apr. 3, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT
Longtime sports columnist Dave Kindred says college basketball has changed for the worst.
iStockphoto.com
Longtime sports columnist Dave Kindred says college basketball has changed for the worst.

Does Angel Reese deserve the backlash that she is receiving?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the weekend in college basketball. San Diego State and UConn proved victorious in the NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four, now moving on to tonight's national championship showdown. Who wins? Also, Angel Reese led LSU in a victory over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the women's national championship game. We recap the game and discuss a controversial moment that has seemingly landed Reese in some hot water. But, is it deserved?

Episode 2129

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin LSU BasketballMarch MadnessUconnCollege BasketballFinal Four
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin