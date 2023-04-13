Recap of SDSU and UConn winning in Final Four, previewing national championship showdown; LSU tops Iowa in women's national championship...breaking down the Angel Reese backlash | Current Sports | Apr. 3, 2023
Does Angel Reese deserve the backlash that she is receiving?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the weekend in college basketball. San Diego State and UConn proved victorious in the NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four, now moving on to tonight's national championship showdown. Who wins? Also, Angel Reese led LSU in a victory over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the women's national championship game. We recap the game and discuss a controversial moment that has seemingly landed Reese in some hot water. But, is it deserved?
Episode 2129