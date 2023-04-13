Tigers open up season; MSU gymnastics postseason run, Jim Salgado and Nathan Carter on MSU spring football | Current Sports | Mar. 31, 2023
Hear what MSU secondary coach Jim Salgado and transfer running back Nathan Carter have to say about the progression of spring football.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight the start of the MLB year for the Detroit Tigers. Is there reason to cling to a great year for the team? Also, the MSU gymnastics team continues its magical season embarking on a postseason run. And hear what MSU football secondary coach Jim Salgado and transfer running back Nathan Carter have to say about spring football.
Episode 2128