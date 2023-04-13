© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Tigers open up season; MSU gymnastics postseason run, Jim Salgado and Nathan Carter on MSU spring football | Current Sports | Mar. 31, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT
Jim Salgado.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU secondary coach Jim Salgado.

Hear what MSU secondary coach Jim Salgado and transfer running back Nathan Carter have to say about the progression of spring football.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight the start of the MLB year for the Detroit Tigers. Is there reason to cling to a great year for the team? Also, the MSU gymnastics team continues its magical season embarking on a postseason run. And hear what MSU football secondary coach Jim Salgado and transfer running back Nathan Carter have to say about spring football.

Episode 2128

Current Sports with Al Martin Big Ten FootballCollege FootballMSU Spring GameDetroit TigersMSU Gymnastics
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin