A.J. Hoggard enters name into NBA Draft, joining Jaden Akins; NFL Draft-eve...the latest on the Detroit Lions; Jared Goff presser | Current Sports | Apr. 26, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you news concerning MSU men's basketball starting point guard A.J. Hoggard, who has entered his name in the 2023 NBA Draft. He joins fellow guard Jaden Akins, who has also entered his name. The two still maintain their college eligibility and have until the end of May to remove their names from the draft. Also, it's NFL Draft-eve! What's the latest on the Detroit Lions?

Episode 2142