© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

A.J. Hoggard enters name into NBA Draft, joining Jaden Akins; NFL Draft-eve...the latest on the Detroit Lions; Jared Goff presser | Current Sports | Apr. 26, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
NCAA USC Michigan St Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
/
AP
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) celebrates in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Southern California in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. Michigan State defeated Southern California 72-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

What are the latest updates concerning what the Detroit Lions come the NFL Draft tomorrow?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you news concerning MSU men's basketball starting point guard A.J. Hoggard, who has entered his name in the 2023 NBA Draft. He joins fellow guard Jaden Akins, who has also entered his name. The two still maintain their college eligibility and have until the end of May to remove their names from the draft. Also, it's NFL Draft-eve! What's the latest on the Detroit Lions?

Episode 2142

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin MSU BasketballTom IzzoNFL DraftNFLDetroit Lions
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin