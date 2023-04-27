© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Detroit Tigers swept by Baltimore Orioles; Matilda Ekh transfers from MSU women's basketball to Virginia Tech; MSU men's basketball guard Jaden Akins enters name in NBA Draft | Current Sports | Apr. 24, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
Does Jaden Akins have what it takes to play in the NBA?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight the Detroit Tigers latest series against the Baltimore Orioles, in which the Tigers were swept. Also, the MSU women's basketball has lost Matilda Ekh, who has decided to transfer to Virginia Tech. But, isn't this expected after a head coaching change from Suzy Merchant to Robyn Fralick? Also, MSU men's basketball guard Jaden Akins has decided to enter his name into the NBA Draft. Does this mean he's leaving, or just testing the waters due to maintaining his college eligibility?

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
