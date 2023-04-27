Detroit Tigers swept by Baltimore Orioles; Matilda Ekh transfers from MSU women's basketball to Virginia Tech; MSU men's basketball guard Jaden Akins enters name in NBA Draft | Current Sports | Apr. 24, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight the Detroit Tigers latest series against the Baltimore Orioles, in which the Tigers were swept. Also, the MSU women's basketball has lost Matilda Ekh, who has decided to transfer to Virginia Tech. But, isn't this expected after a head coaching change from Suzy Merchant to Robyn Fralick? Also, MSU men's basketball guard Jaden Akins has decided to enter his name into the NBA Draft. Does this mean he's leaving, or just testing the waters due to maintaining his college eligibility?

Episode 2141