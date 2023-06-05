Detroit Pistons miss out on Victor Wembanyama; Diamond Classic field set; Los Angeles Lakers struggling against Denver Nuggets | Current Sports | May 17, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the results of last nights NBA Draft Lottery. The Detroit Pistons were one of three teams that could've came out with the top pick in this years draft. However, they fell all the way to fifth, missing out on the top basketball prospect since LeBron James in Victor Wembanyama. Also, the field for the Diamond Classic is now set and we break down the Los Angeles Lakers struggles against the Denver Nuggets.

Episode 2154