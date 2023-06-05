© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Detroit Pistons miss out on Victor Wembanyama; Diamond Classic field set; Los Angeles Lakers struggling against Denver Nuggets | Current Sports | May 17, 2023

By Al Martin
Published June 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT
Joseph Glorioso Photography
/
Flickr Creative Commons

The worst-case-scenario played out for the Pistons during last nights NBA Draft Lottery.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the results of last nights NBA Draft Lottery. The Detroit Pistons were one of three teams that could've came out with the top pick in this years draft. However, they fell all the way to fifth, missing out on the top basketball prospect since LeBron James in Victor Wembanyama. Also, the field for the Diamond Classic is now set and we break down the Los Angeles Lakers struggles against the Denver Nuggets.

Episode 2154

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
