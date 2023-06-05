Glenn Schembechler steps down just days after Michigan football hires him; Racist abuse centered on soccer player Vinicius Junior; Michael Block stuns at PGA Championship | Current Sports | May 22, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss two troubling stories involving racism in the world of sports. Glenn Schembechler, son of famed Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, was hired by Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program. Just days later he has stepped down to do offensive prejudice activity on his social media account. We discuss. Also, soccer player Vinicius Junior is dealing with an incident in which fans are directed racial language toward him on the field. Those stories, as well as recapping the PGA Championship and the cinderella story of Michael Block.

