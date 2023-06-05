© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Sports
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

NCAA women's golf championships, MSU update; Lansing Everett establishes athletics hall of fame; Los Angeles Lakers dig 2-0 hole against Denver Nuggets | Current Sports | May 19, 2023

By Al Martin
Published June 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT
Krzysztof Urbanowicz
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Find out the major name that will be leading the inaugural athletics hall of fame class at Lansing Everett High School.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you an update on the NCAA championships in the world of women's college golf. The MSU women's golf team is competing. Where are they on the leaderboard? And Lansing Everett High School is establishing its own athletics hall of fame. There is one name in the inaugural class that stands tall above them all. Also, the Los Angeles Lakers are now in a 2-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets. Can they make a comeback?

Episode 2155

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Spartan women's golfLansing Everett High SchoolMagic JohnsonLos Angeles LakersNCAA
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
