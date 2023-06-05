NCAA women's golf championships, MSU update; Lansing Everett establishes athletics hall of fame; Los Angeles Lakers dig 2-0 hole against Denver Nuggets | Current Sports | May 19, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you an update on the NCAA championships in the world of women's college golf. The MSU women's golf team is competing. Where are they on the leaderboard? And Lansing Everett High School is establishing its own athletics hall of fame. There is one name in the inaugural class that stands tall above them all. Also, the Los Angeles Lakers are now in a 2-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets. Can they make a comeback?

Episode 2155