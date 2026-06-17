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PBS News Hour

What Warsh’s first meeting as Fed chair signals

Season 2026 Episode 124 | 6m 51s

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady in the first meeting led by Kevin Warsh. The decision to maintain rates for a fourth-straight meeting was supported by all 12 members of the Federal Open Market Committee, but new quarterly projections by some Fed officials anticipate a rate hike by the end of the year. Amna Nawaz discussed the future of the Fed under Warsh with David Wessel.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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