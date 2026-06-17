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PBS News Hour

New book explores impact of racial inequality in medicine

Season 2026 Episode 124 | 8m 25s

A century ago, Black physicians built hospitals, clinics and medical schools across the South – only to see them dismantled by policy, segregation and an influential report. Investigative journalist Nicole Carr traces that history through her own family and found the consequences are still being felt today. Geoff Bennett spoke with Carr about her book, "The Price of Exclusion."

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