New book explores impact of racial inequality in medicine

Extras
June 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. officials reveal key terms of agreement to end Iran war
What Warsh’s first meeting as Fed chair signals
Middle East experts weigh terms of U.S.-Iran deal and who came out ahead
How a pregnancy complication reshaped an Arkansas woman’s view of abortion bans
Trump stalls confirmation process of his own national intelligence nominee
Maritime security expert weighs U.S.-Iran deal's impact on global shipping
News Wrap: Civil rights, special education oversight shifted from Department of Education
Questions linger over U.S.-Iran deal as details remain murky
June 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode