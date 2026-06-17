GOP strategist breaks down Trump’s pressure on Congress

Extras
U.S. officials reveal key terms of agreement to end Iran war
Middle East experts weigh terms of U.S.-Iran deal and who came out ahead
What Warsh’s first meeting as Fed chair signals
How a pregnancy complication reshaped an Arkansas woman’s view of abortion bans
'The Price of Exclusion' explores lasting impact of racial inequality in medicine
Trump stalls confirmation process of his own national intelligence nominee
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Arthur brings flooding threat to Gulf Coast
June 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
5 arrested over plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says
Ex-DOJ officials reflect on Trump's transformation of the institution