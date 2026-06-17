News Wrap: Tropical Storm Arthur brings flooding threat

Extras
U.S. officials reveal key terms of agreement to end Iran war
What Warsh’s first meeting as Fed chair signals
Middle East experts weigh terms of U.S.-Iran deal and who came out ahead
How a pregnancy complication reshaped an Arkansas woman’s view of abortion bans
Trump stalls confirmation process of his own national intelligence nominee
'The Price of Exclusion' explores lasting impact of racial inequality in medicine
Trump wants 'control of everything,' GOP strategist says as Congress faces pressure
June 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Maritime security expert weighs U.S.-Iran deal's impact on global shipping
News Wrap: Civil rights, special education oversight shifted from Department of Education