Trump stalls confirmation of national intelligence nominee

Extras
June 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. officials reveal key terms of agreement to end Iran war
Middle East experts weigh terms of U.S.-Iran deal and who came out ahead
What Warsh’s first meeting as Fed chair signals
How a pregnancy complication reshaped an Arkansas woman’s view of abortion bans
'The Price of Exclusion' explores lasting impact of racial inequality in medicine
As cancer rates fall nationally, Iowa sees a troubling rise in diagnoses
5 arrested over plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says
Ex-DOJ officials reflect on Trump's transformation of the institution
Shockoe Institute explores enduring impact of slavery and how to expand freedom today