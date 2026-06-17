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PBS News Hour

Trump stalls confirmation of national intelligence nominee

Season 2026 Episode 124 | 5m 26s

There was confusion in Congress after President Trump announced that his pick for director of national intelligence would not show up for his scheduled confirmation hearing. The Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner, said he doesn't know whether Clayton's nomination has been postponed or withdrawn. Amna Nawaz discussed more with Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News.

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