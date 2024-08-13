© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 227 | 57m 46s

August 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/12/24 | Expires: 09/12/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Arts center at former military fort celebrates 50 years
Arts center at former military fort celebrates half-century of inspiring creativity
Clip: S2024 E227 | 6:35
Watch 3:58
PBS News Hour
Walz rallies union workers in first solo campaign event
Walz rallies union workers as he hits campaign trail on his own for first time
Clip: S2024 E227 | 3:58
Watch 9:32
PBS News Hour
Task force urges lawyers to defend election integrity
Bipartisan task force urges lawyers to defend America's democracy and election integrity
Clip: S2024 E227 | 9:32
Watch 3:08
PBS News Hour
Wildfires burn near Athens after prolonged drought in Greece
Wildfires burn around Athens after prolonged drought in Greece
Clip: S2024 E227 | 3:08
Watch 4:35
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iran rejects calls to refrain from Israel strikes
News Wrap: Iran rejects calls to refrain from retaliatory strikes on Israel
Clip: S2024 E227 | 4:35
Watch 6:51
PBS News Hour
How Trump's wish for more Fed control could impact economy
How Trump's wish for more Federal Reserve control could impact economy if he's reelected
Clip: S2024 E227 | 6:51
Watch 6:59
PBS News Hour
Getting a concealed gun permit in NYC remains a challenge
Getting a concealed gun permit in NYC remains a challenge despite Supreme Court ruling
Clip: S2024 E227 | 6:59
Watch 10:27
PBS News Hour
The world knows Venezuela voted for change, Machado says
The world knows 'Venezuelan people voted for change,' opposition leader Machado says
Clip: S2024 E227 | 10:27
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
How Wisconsin tests voting machines to ensure accuracy
How Wisconsin tests its voting machines to ensure election accuracy
Clip: S2024 E226 | 4:42
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
New exhibit explores 19th-century bone and ivory art
Whaling museum’s scrimshaw exhibit explores 19th-century bone and ivory art
Clip: S2024 E226 | 7:12