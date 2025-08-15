© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 227 | 57m 46s

Aired: 08/14/25 | Expires: 09/14/25
Watch 57:46
August 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E226 | 57:46
Watch 4:04
News Wrap: Israel approves new West Bank settlement
Clip: S2025 E226 | 4:04
Watch 8:33
What Trump, Putin hope to accomplish at summit in Alaska
Clip: S2025 E226 | 8:33
Watch 7:44
Baltic nations working to fortify border with Russia
Clip: S2025 E226 | 7:44
Watch 6:36
Trump's D.C. takeover escalates with surge in arrests
Clip: S2025 E226 | 6:36
Watch 6:15
Texas Democrat urges GOP to end redistricting battle
Clip: S2025 E226 | 6:15
Watch 8:17
Fight against TB stalls in Bangladesh as U.S. cuts aid
Clip: S2025 E226 | 8:17
Watch 3:35
Smithsonian collects visitors' hopes for the next 50 years
Clip: S2025 E226 | 3:35
Watch 2:46
How Maryland's riverkeepers protect the state's waterways
Clip: S2025 E225 | 2:46
Watch 8:58
Ms. Rachel opens up about advocating for Gaza's children
Clip: S2025 E225 | 8:58