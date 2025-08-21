© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 233 | 57m 46s

August 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/20/25 | Expires: 09/20/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E232 | 57:46
Watch 5:55
PBS News Hour
Why the AAP is diverging from CDC vaccine guidelines
Why the American Academy of Pediatrics is diverging from CDC vaccine guidelines
Clip: S2025 E232 | 5:55
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
How marijuana reclassification could impact users, research
How the reclassification of marijuana could impact users, businesses and research
Clip: S2025 E232 | 6:29
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
Scholar responds to Trump's efforts to reframe U.S. history
Scholar says Trump's efforts to reframe U.S. history is 'reminiscent of McCarthyism'
Clip: S2025 E232 | 7:10
Watch 6:47
PBS News Hour
As vouchers expand, public districts fighting to hold on
As voucher programs expand, many public school districts are fighting to keep students
Clip: S2025 E232 | 6:47
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
Expert analyzes difficulties of Ukraine security guarantees
Expert analyzes difficulties of providing Ukraine with security guarantees
Clip: S2025 E232 | 5:49
Watch 3:39
PBS News Hour
As Russia wages war, NATO plans Ukraine's future defense
As Russia continues to wage war, NATO meets to plan Ukraine's future defense
Clip: S2025 E232 | 3:39
Watch 8:34
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Texas closer to approving new congressional maps
News Wrap: Texas lawmakers move closer to approving new congressional maps
Clip: S2025 E232 | 8:34
Watch 8:39
PBS News Hour
Florida’s climate tech sector faces uncertainty after cuts
Florida’s climate-focused tech sector faces uncertainty after federal cuts
Clip: S2025 E232 | 8:39
Watch 8:12
PBS News Hour
Ukraine's former foreign minister warns Putin won't give up
Putin 'won't give up on trying to destroy' us, Ukraine's former foreign minister warns
Clip: S2025 E231 | 8:12