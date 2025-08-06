© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 218 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the health secretary pulls hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from the kinds of vaccines that were critical during the COVID pandemic. The standoff over redistricting in Texas continues as Republicans escalate their threats against absent Democrats. Plus, Judy Woodruff explores whether artificial intelligence could help Americans find common ground.

Aired: 08/05/25 | Expires: 09/05/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E217 | 57:46
Watch 7:01
PBS News Hour
How Trump's embrace of QAnon kept Epstein in the spotlight
How Trump's embrace of conspiracy theories kept the Epstein case in the spotlight
Clip: S2025 E217 | 7:01
Watch 8:07
PBS News Hour
Bangladesh faces uncertainty a year after PM's resignation
Bangladesh faces political unrest and uncertainty a year after leader's resignation
Clip: S2025 E217 | 8:07
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
New book documents motivation and development of atomic bomb
'The Devil Reached Toward the Sky' documents motivation and development of the atomic bomb
Clip: S2025 E217 | 9:07
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Mothers open up about worrying decline in mental health
Overwhelmed and stressed: Mothers open up about worrying decline in mental health
Clip: S2025 E217 | 7:50
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
Israeli hostage in Hamas video is a broken man, cousin says
Israeli hostage shown in Hamas video is starved, tortured and 'a broken man,' cousin says
Clip: S2025 E217 | 7:05
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Texas AG attempts to expel Dems who left state
News Wrap: Texas AG attempts to expel Democrats who left state to block redistricting vote
Clip: S2025 E217 | 6:31
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Can Trump deliver on his energy export promises?
Can Trump deliver on his energy export promises? Expert weighs in
Clip: S2025 E217 | 6:25
Watch 8:41
PBS News Hour
Ex-Trump official: BLS firing undermines trust in key data
Firing of labor statistics head undermines trust in key data, ex-Trump official warns
Clip: S2025 E216 | 8:41
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Priest says ICE targets migrants at immigration court
Jesuit priest describes seeing ICE agents target migrants at immigration court
Clip: S2025 E216 | 6:48