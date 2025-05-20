May 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
'Vintage' air traffic system to blame for near misses and outages, ex-FAA official says
Spring storms spark scrutiny of FEMA as Trump overhauls and slashes the agency
Trump pushes GOP holdouts on Capitol Hill to support his massive domestic policy bill
News Wrap: UN says aid still not reaching Gaza
Is defending Taiwan a vital U.S. interest? Experts offer differing views
Jonathan Capehart chronicles his journey toward self-discovery in 'Yet Here I Am'
Tribal colleges face uncertain future amid federal funding cuts
May 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
What Trump's tariffs mean for the everyday products we rely on
How federal funding cuts have hit nonprofits and the communities they serve