PBS News Hour

May 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 140 | 57m 46s

May 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/19/25 | Expires: 06/19/25
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
Ex-FAA official discusses near misses and outages
Watch 7:04
PBS News Hour
Spring storms spark FEMA scrutiny as Trump overhauls agency
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
Trump pushes GOP holdouts to support his domestic bill
Watch 6:07
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: UN says aid still not reaching Gaza
Watch 9:35
PBS News Hour
Is defending Taiwan vital to U.S.? Experts offer views
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Jonathan Capehart on his new memoir 'Yet Here I Am'
Watch 7:54
PBS News Hour
Tribal colleges face uncertain future amid funding cuts
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Watch 8:01
PBS News Hour
What tariffs mean for the everyday products we rely on
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
How cuts have hit nonprofits and the communities they serve
