© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

October 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 293 | 57m 46s

October 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/17/24 | Expires: 11/17/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 17, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 17, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E292 | 57:46
Watch 10:08
PBS News Hour
What's next for Israel and Hamas after Sinwar's killing?
What's next for Israel and Hamas after Sinwar's killing? Experts weigh in
Clip: S2024 E292 | 10:08
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
How Israel found and killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
How Israel's military found and killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Clip: S2024 E292 | 5:43
Watch 3:27
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on being a wildland firefighter
A Brief But Spectacular take on being a wildland firefighter amid climate change
Clip: S2024 E292 | 3:27
Watch 8:45
PBS News Hour
Abortion measures could help tip the presidential race
Abortion measures on Nevada and Arizona ballots could help tip the presidential race
Clip: S2024 E292 | 8:45
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump continue push for undecided voters
Harris and Trump continue push for undecided voters in battleground states
Clip: S2024 E292 | 4:42
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
Review urges Secret Service shake-up after security failures
Independent review urges Secret Service shake-up after security failures
Clip: S2024 E292 | 5:39
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
Where Harris and Trump stand on climate change policies
Where Harris and Trump stand on climate change policies
Clip: S2024 E292 | 6:23
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Father, son indicted for Georgia school shooting
News Wrap: Georgia father and son indicted for Apalachee High School mass shooting
Clip: S2024 E292 | 6:03
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
Russian artist opposed to war finds refuge in Oregon
Russian artist opposed to Putin's war in Ukraine finds refuge in Oregon
Clip: S2024 E291 | 6:30