© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

September 8, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 253 | 24m 09s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, why more OB-GYN residents are getting less training in abortion care in post-Roe America. Then, a new book explores how Gen Z is shaping American politics. Plus, high demand for avocados around the world is driving deforestation in Mexico.

Aired: 09/07/24 | Expires: 10/08/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 3 Israelis killed at West Bank-Jordan crossing
News Wrap: Three Israelis fatally shot at bridge crossing between West Bank and Jordan
Clip: S2024 E253 | 3:13
Watch 5:56
PBS News Hour
New book explores what’s different about Gen Z’s politics
New book explores how Gen Z’s politics differ from previous generations
Clip: S2024 E253 | 5:56
Watch 6:02
PBS News Hour
Abortion restrictions affect training for OB-GYN residents
Restrictive abortion laws cause concerns about training for OB-GYN residents
Clip: S2024 E253 | 6:02
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
High demand for avocados drives deforestation in Mexico
‘Enormous’ profits from avocado exports drive deforestation, water shortages in Mexico
Clip: S2024 E253 | 5:28
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
September 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
September 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E252 | 24:09
Watch 2:56
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: UN seeks inquiry after American dies in West Bank
News Wrap: UN calls for full inquiry after U.S. citizen killed in West Bank protest
Clip: S2024 E252 | 2:56
Watch 5:03
PBS News Hour
What a court ruling means for Louisiana’s Cancer Alley
What a court ruling means for the future of pollution in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley
Clip: S2024 E252 | 5:03
Watch 8:27
PBS News Hour
Americans navigate complex issues around family planning
Americans navigate family planning amid concerns about finances and the planet’s future
Clip: S2024 E252 | 8:27
Watch 4:37
PBS News Hour
How Wisconsin is trying to save its freshwater mussels
How Wisconsin is trying to save its freshwater mussels from drought and rising heat
Clip: S2024 E252 | 4:37
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E251 | 57:46