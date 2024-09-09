© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 254 | 56m 45s

September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/08/24 | Expires: 10/09/24
Extras
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
House GOP report blames Biden for chaotic Afghan exit
House GOP blames Biden for chaotic Afghan exit while ignoring Trump administration's role
Clip: S2024 E254 | 6:15
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Warning from mother wasn't enough to stop Georgia shooting
Why a warning from the suspect's mother wasn't enough to stop the Georgia school shooting
Clip: S2024 E254 | 5:43
Watch 3:17
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump prepare for debate as polls show close race
Harris and Trump prepare for high-stakes debate as new polls show race close as ever
Clip: S2024 E254 | 3:17
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trial begins for officers charged in Nichols case
News Wrap: Jury selection begins for 3 former officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols
Clip: S2024 E254 | 7:16
Watch 9:12
PBS News Hour
Ohio city with Haitian migrant influx thrust into spotlight
Ohio city with Haitian migrant influx thrust into political spotlight
Clip: S2024 E254 | 9:12
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
Researcher says seeing the good in others is good for you
In 'Hope for Cynics,' researcher explores how seeing the good in others is good for you
Clip: S2024 E254 | 6:26
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
Voters in county with record of picking winners share views
Voters in Pennsylvania county with record of picking the winner share views on candidates
Clip: S2024 E254 | 6:26
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on debate expectations
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what to expect from the Trump-Harris debate
Clip: S2024 E254 | 7:03
Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 3 Israelis killed at West Bank-Jordan crossing
News Wrap: Three Israelis fatally shot at bridge crossing between West Bank and Jordan
Clip: S2024 E253 | 3:13
Watch 5:56
PBS News Hour
New book explores what’s different about Gen Z’s politics
New book explores how Gen Z’s politics differ from previous generations
Clip: S2024 E253 | 5:56