Off the Record

Apr. 26, 2024 - Rep. Dylan Wegela (D)| OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 42 | 27m 46s

This week the panel discusses the abundance of primary challengers that incumbents will face this election season. The guest is Democratic Freshman Representative Dylan Wegela to discuss about financial disclosure and economic development. Kyle Melinn, Lauren Gibbons and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan Politics.

Aired: 04/25/24
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Apr. 19, 2024 - Mark Grebner| OFF THE RECORD
Former House Speaker gets charged. Guest: Mark Grebner
Episode: S53 E41 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Apr. 12, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses U.S. Senate races and school district layoffs.
Episode: S53 E40 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Apr. 05, 2024 - Sen. Joe Bellino | OFF THE RECORD
Trump visits Grand Rapids. Guest: Sen. Joe Bellino
Episode: S53 E39 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Mar. 29, 2024 - Julie Brixie | OFF THE RECORD
New district maps for the Michigan House races this fall. Guest: Rep. Julie Brixie.
Episode: S53 E38 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Mar. 22, 2024 - John Cherry | OFF THE RECORD
Governor's effort to create a second State Department of Education. Guest: John Cherry
Episode: S53 E37 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
Mar. 15, 2024 - Adrian Hemond | OFF THE RECORD
Ethics and disclosure reforms in the legislature. Guest: Adrian Hemond.
Episode: S53 E36 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Mar. 8, 2024 - Sen. Rosemary Bayer | OFF THE RECORD
How Biden vs. Trump rematch stacks up in Michigan. Guest: Sen. (D) Rosemary Bayer
Episode: S53 E35 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Mar. 1, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses the Michigan Primary.
Episode: S53 E34 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Feb. 23, 2024 - Rep. Joe Tate | OFF THE RECORD
Latest polling data for the presidential race in Michigan. Guest: Rep. (D) Joe Tate
Episode: S53 E33 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Feb. 16, 2024 - Andy Levin | OFF THE RECORD
A free speech battle in the Michigan house. Guest: Former U.S. Rep. (D) Andy Levin
Episode: S53 E32 | 27:45