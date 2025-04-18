© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

April 25, 2025 - Brandt Iden | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 43 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses the latest Democrat to enter the U.S. Senate Race, Representative Haley Stevens from Oakland County. The guest is former state Rep. Brandt Iden who is currently in charge of Governmental Affairs for Fanatics Sportsbook. Simon Schuster, Cheyna Roth and Colin Jackson join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 04/24/25
Extras
Watch 11:54
Off the Record
April 18, 2025 - Abdul El-Sayed | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Abdul El-Sayed, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate,
Clip: S54 E42 | 11:54
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 18, 2025 - Abdul El-Sayed | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Whitmer/Trump Oval Office Meeting. Guest: Abdul El-Sayed,(D) U.S. Sen. Candidate.
Episode: S54 E42 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 11, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Whitmer meets with Trump in oval office. John James to run for Gov.
Episode: S54 E41 | 27:45
Watch 9:23
Off the Record
April 4, 2025 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Clip: S54 E40 | 9:23
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 4, 2025 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Effects of tariffs on Michigan. Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Candidate for U.S. Senate.
Episode: S54 E40 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 28, 2025 - Rep. Matt Koleszar | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: GOP Speaker Embraces a Tax increase on EVs. Guest: Rep. Matt Koleszar, (D) Plymouth.
Episode: S54 E39 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 21, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Road funding bill moves to Senate.
Episode: S54 E38 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
March 14, 2025 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to run for Gov. Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) House Appropriations Comm.
Episode: S54 E37 | 27:46
Watch 12:24
Off the Record
March 14, 2025 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat, (D) Vice Chair, House Appropriations Committee.
Clip: S54 E37 | 12:24
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 7, 2025 - Curtis Hertel Jr. & Sen. Jim Runestad | OFF THE RECORD
Guests: Curtis Hertel Jr., State Democratic Chair & Sen. Jim Runestad, State Republican Chair.
Episode: S54 E36 | 27:45