Off the Record

August 1, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 5 | 27m 45s

This week a correspondents edition as the panel discusses budget stalemate, who leads in the money race for governor, and the school cellphone ban is still alive. Colin Jackson, Samantha Shriber, Lauren Gibbons and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 07/31/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
