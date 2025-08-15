© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

August 15, 2025 - Karla Wagner | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 7 | 27m 45s

This week the panel discusses what's new in the budget. The guest is Karla Wagner, who's leading a petition to eliminate property tax and is also running for governor. Chuck Stokes, Clara Hendrickson, and Craig Mauger join Senior Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 08/14/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
