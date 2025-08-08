© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the Record

August 8, 2025 - Rep. Matt Hall | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 6 | 27m 45s

This week the panel discusses the governor's latest visit to the Oval Office. The guest is House Speaker Matt Hall to talk about the State Budget.

Aired: 08/06/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 12:50
Off the Record
August 8, 2025 - Rep. Matt Hall | OTR Overtime
Guest: Representative Matt Hall (R)
Clip: S55 E6 | 12:50
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 1, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Budget, cellphones in schools, and governor race.
Episode: S55 E5 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 25, 2025 - Sen. John Cherry | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Attorney General MEDC Investigation. Guest: Sen. John Cherry.
Episode: S55 E4 | 27:45
Watch 13:40
Off the Record
July 18, 2025 - Rep. Matt Maddock | OTR Overtime
Guest: Representative Matt Maddock (R)
Clip: S55 E3 | 13:40
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 18, 2025 - Rep. Matt Maddock | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Setback for the Governor. Guest: Rep. Matt Maddock, (R) Oakland County.
Episode: S55 E3 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
July 11, 2025 - Sean McBrearty | OFF THE RECORD
Topics: Road fix updates and Tudor Dixon not running for higher office. Guest: Sean McBrearty.
Episode: S55 E2 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 4, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Unfinished budgets.
Episode: S55 E1 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 27, 2025 - Rep. Jay DeBoyer | OFF THE RECORD
Topics: Gun safety bill and budget update. Guest: Rep. Jay DeBoyer, (R) House Oversight Committee.
Episode: S54 E52 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 13, 2025 - Rachelle Crow-Hercher | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: GM investing in Michigan. Guest: Rachelle Crow-Hercher, Michigan Education Justice Coalition.
Episode: S54 E50 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
June 6, 2025 - Kevin Rinke | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Education reform. Guest: Kevin Rinke, Former GOP Candidate for Governor.
Episode: S54 E49 | 27:46