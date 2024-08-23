© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

August 30, 2024 - Pete Hoekstra | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 9 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses Donald Trump visiting Michigan twice in one week. The Guest is new Michigan GOP Chair Pete Hoekstra. Dave Boucher, Jordyn Hermani, Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 08/28/24
Aug. 30, 2024 - Pete Hoekstra | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Pete Hoekstra, State GOP Chair.
August 23, 2024 - Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topics: Trump in Howell, Whitmer speaks and DNC. Guest: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D), U.S. Senate.
August 16, 2024 - Rep. Haley Stevens (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: GOP Attacks on Democratic ticket. Guest: Rep. Haley Stevens, (D) Oakland County.
August 9, 2024 - Jim Blanchard | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Jim Blanchard
August 9, 2024 - Jim Blanchard | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Presidential Race in Michigan. Guest: Jim Blanchard, Former Michigan Governor.
August 2, 2024 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Michigan "dead heat" in the presidential race. Guest: Richard Czuba, Glengariff Group, Inc.
July 26, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent's Edition. Topics: Biden out, Gov. Whitmer out for V.P., Latest Presidential poll.
July 19, 2024 - Sen. Jim Runestad (R) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Trump assassination attempt. Guest: Sen. Jim Runestad, (R) Oakland County.
July 12, 2024 - Jennifer Granholm | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Michigan Democrats on Joe Biden. Guest: Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.
July 5, 2024 - Rep. Joe Aragona (R) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: The Governor Whitmer presidential speculation. Guest: Rep. Joe Aragona (R).
