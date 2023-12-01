© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

Dec. 1, 2023 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 22 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses the new energy bill signed by the governor and does Pete Buttigieg want to be Michigan's governor? A special correpondents edition of OTR. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Jordyn Hermani, Samantha Shriber and Lauren Gibbons join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 11/30/23
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
