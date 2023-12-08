Dec. 8, 2023 - Pete Buttigieg | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Appraisal: Sydney Laurence Indian Fish Cache Oil, ca. 1922
Appraisal: Gahan Wilson Creature Drawing, ca. 1972
Appraisal: Italian Art Deco Alabaster Polar Bear Lamp, ca. 1925
Appraisal: 1964 Magnus Colcord Heurlin Oil
Appraisal: Bippart, Griscom & Osborn Pendant Brooch, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Chilkat Blanket, ca. 1910
Appraisal: 1929 & 1941 Matanuska Colony Manuscript Maps
Appraisal: 1990 Susan Butcher Iditarod Trophy
Appraisal: 1927 'The Jazz Singer' Vitaphone Sample Disc
Governor signs new energy package - what's the impact? A correpondents edition of OTR.
New polling numbers in the race for president. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Latest on the 54/54 split in the Michigan House. Guest: Sen. Jeremy Moss.
Who will control the Michigan House? Guest: Peter Meijer.
More on financial disclosures & a move to oust the state GOP chair. Guest: Quentin Turner.
Forcing lawmakers to reveal where they make their money. Guest: Sen. Ed McBroom.
Disagreement in the House GOP Caucus? Guest: Rep. Bryan Posthumus.
The governor's council to grow the state's population. Guest: Rep. Emily Dievendorf.
The governor checks-in on the auto strike. Guest: Eric Lupher.
Visiting presidents and Ford pauses battery plant. A correpondents edition of OTR.