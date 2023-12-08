© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

Dec. 8, 2023 - Pete Buttigieg | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 23 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses the governor expecting tax hike recommendations from her panel on how to grow Michigan. The guest is U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a special one-on-one interview. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Clara Hendrickson and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 12/07/23
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
