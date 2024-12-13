December 20, 2024 - Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D)| OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Guest: Rep. Abraham Aiyash, (D) House Floor Leader.
Topic: Road fix plan taking shape. Guest: Wendy Block, Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
Topic: Duggan for Governor as Independent. Guest: Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Guest: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Former lobbyists Mike Ranville & Fritz Benson promoting a more cooperative government.
Political Consultants Adrian Hemond and John Sellek debrief the election.
Correspondents Edition. Democrats under perform in election. Governors race already taking shape.
Post election correspondent's edition.
Correspondents Edition. Election Preview.
Topic: Battle for the MI House. Guests: Fmr. Gov. Rick Snyder (D) & Rep. Tyrone Carter (D), Detroit