Off the Record

December 20, 2024 - Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D)| OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 25 | 27m 45s

This week the panel discusses the Democrats at odds with each other and Republicans take a hike in the Michigan House as the lame duck session draws to a stalemate. The guest is House democratic floor leader Abraham Aiyash. Colin Jackson, Clara Hendrickson and Jordyn Hermani join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 12/19/24
