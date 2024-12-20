December 27, 2024 - Year End Correspondent's Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Topic: Lame duck session draws to stalemate. Guest: Rep. Abraham Aiyash, (D) House Floor Leader.
Topic: Road fix plan taking shape. Guest: Wendy Block, Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
Topic: Duggan for Governor as Independent. Guest: Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Former lobbyists Mike Ranville & Fritz Benson promoting a more cooperative government.
Political Consultants Adrian Hemond and John Sellek debrief the election.
Correspondents Edition. Democrats under perform in election. Governors race already taking shape.
Post election correspondent's edition.
Correspondents Edition. Election Preview.