Off the Record

December 27, 2024 - Year End Correspondent's Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 26 | 27m 45s

This week it’s the annual year end correspondent’s edition. Chuck Stokes, Beth LeBlanc, Zoe Clark and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to reflect on the stories that made headlines and impacted your lives in 2024.

Aired: 12/26/24
Off the Record
December 20, 2024 - Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D)| OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Lame duck session draws to stalemate. Guest: Rep. Abraham Aiyash, (D) House Floor Leader.
Episode: S54 E25 | 27:45
Off the Record
Dec. 20, 2024 - Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Abraham Aiyash, (D) House Floor Leader.
Clip: S54 E25 | 9:49
Off the Record
December 13, 2024 - Wendy Block | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Road fix plan taking shape. Guest: Wendy Block, Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
Episode: S54 E24 | 27:46
Off the Record
December 6, 2024 - Jocelyn Benson | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Duggan for Governor as Independent. Guest: Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Episode: S54 E23 | 27:45
Off the Record
Dec. 6, 2024 - Jocelyn Benson | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Clip: S54 E23 | 11:15
Off the Record
November 29, 2024 - Mike Ranville & Fritz Benson | OFF THE RECORD
Former lobbyists Mike Ranville & Fritz Benson promoting a more cooperative government.
Episode: S54 E22 | 27:46
Off the Record
November 22, 2024 - Adrian Hemond & John Sellek | OFF THE RECORD
Political Consultants Adrian Hemond and John Sellek debrief the election.
Episode: S54 E21 | 27:45
Off the Record
November 15, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Democrats under perform in election. Governors race already taking shape.
Episode: S54 E20 | 27:45
Off the Record
November 8, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Post election correspondent's edition.
Episode: S54 E19 | 27:45
Off the Record
November 1, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Election Preview.
Episode: S54 E18 | 27:45