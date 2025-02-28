© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

February 28, 2025 - Rep. Mark Tisdel | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 35 | 27m 45s

This week the panel breaks down Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s 7th State of the State address. A look at what she said and didn’t say in the speech. The guest is Republican Representative Mark Tisdel who wants to ban cell phones in schools. Simon Schuster, Beth LeBlanc and Zoe Clark join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 02/27/25
