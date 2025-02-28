February 28, 2025 - Rep. Mark Tisdel | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Guest: Rep. Mark Tisdel, (R) Rochester Hills
Topic: Tipped wages and sick time legislattion. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall (R), House Speaker
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Governor's road fix plan and latest polling in Governor's race.
Topic: Trump's tariffs and the State Budget. Guest: Randy Richardville, Former GOP Senate Leader.
Topic: Sen. Gary Peters won't seek re-election. Guest: Gerald Rosen, Former Federal Chief Judge.
Correspondents Edition. Topic: Benson to run for Governor, house passes tip/minimum wage bill.
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Fixing the roads, new house budget committee leaders.
Guest: House Minority Leader, Rep. Ranjeev Puri, (D).
Topic: Lawmakers Return for new year. Guest: Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D) House Minority Leader.