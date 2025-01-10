© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

January 17, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 29 | 27m 45s

This week a special correspondent’s edition as the panel discusses fixing the roads, new leaders in the house budget committee and the first GOP candidate for Governor enters the race. Chad Livengood, Clara Hendrickson, Lauren Gibbons and Colin Jackson join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick

Aired: 01/16/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 9:07
Off the Record
January 10, 2025 - Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: House Minority Leader, Rep. Ranjeev Puri, (D).
Clip: S54 E28 | 9:07
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
January 10, 2025 - Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Lawmakers Return for new year. Guest: Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D) House Minority Leader.
Episode: S54 E28 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Evening with the Governor 2024
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on the year in office with Anchor Tim Skubick.
Special: 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
December 20, 2024 - Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Lame duck session draws to stalemate. Guest: Rep. Abraham Aiyash, (D) House Floor Leader.
Episode: S54 E25 | 27:45
Watch 9:49
Off the Record
Dec. 20, 2024 - Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Abraham Aiyash, (D) House Floor Leader.
Clip: S54 E25 | 9:49
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
December 13, 2024 - Wendy Block | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Road fix plan taking shape. Guest: Wendy Block, Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
Episode: S54 E24 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
December 6, 2024 - Jocelyn Benson | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Duggan for Governor as Independent. Guest: Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Episode: S54 E23 | 27:45
Watch 11:15
Off the Record
Dec. 6, 2024 - Jocelyn Benson | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Clip: S54 E23 | 11:15
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
November 29, 2024 - Mike Ranville & Fritz Benson | OFF THE RECORD
Former lobbyists Mike Ranville & Fritz Benson promoting a more cooperative government.
Episode: S54 E22 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 22, 2024 - Adrian Hemond & John Sellek | OFF THE RECORD
Political Consultants Adrian Hemond and John Sellek debrief the election.
Episode: S54 E21 | 27:45