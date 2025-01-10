January 17, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Guest: House Minority Leader, Rep. Ranjeev Puri, (D).
Topic: Lawmakers Return for new year. Guest: Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D) House Minority Leader.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on the year in office with Anchor Tim Skubick.
Topic: Lame duck session draws to stalemate. Guest: Rep. Abraham Aiyash, (D) House Floor Leader.
Guest: Rep. Abraham Aiyash, (D) House Floor Leader.
Topic: Road fix plan taking shape. Guest: Wendy Block, Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
Topic: Duggan for Governor as Independent. Guest: Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Guest: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Former lobbyists Mike Ranville & Fritz Benson promoting a more cooperative government.
Political Consultants Adrian Hemond and John Sellek debrief the election.