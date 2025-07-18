© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
July 18, 2025 - Rep. Matt Maddock | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 3 | 27m 45s

This week the panel discusses a setback for the governor with the loss of a semi-conductor plant for Genesee County. The guest is GOP Vice Chair of the Budget Committee, Rep. Matt Maddock. Kyle Melinn, Zoe Clark, and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 07/17/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 13:40
Off the Record
July 18, 2025 - Rep. Matt Maddock | OTR Overtime
Guest: Representative Matt Maddock (R)
Clip: S55 E3 | 13:40
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
July 11, 2025 - Sean McBrearty | OFF THE RECORD
Topics: Road fix updates and Tudor Dixon not running for higher office. Guest: Sean McBrearty.
Episode: S55 E2 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 4, 2025 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Unfinished budgets.
Episode: S55 E1 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 27, 2025 - Rep. Jay DeBoyer | OFF THE RECORD
Topics: Gun safety bill and budget update. Guest: Rep. Jay DeBoyer, (R) House Oversight Committee.
Episode: S54 E52 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 13, 2025 - Rachelle Crow-Hercher | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: GM investing in Michigan. Guest: Rachelle Crow-Hercher, Michigan Education Justice Coalition.
Episode: S54 E50 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
June 6, 2025 - Kevin Rinke | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Education reform. Guest: Kevin Rinke, Former GOP Candidate for Governor.
Episode: S54 E49 | 27:46
Watch 14:15
Off the Record
June 6, 2025 - Kevin Rinke | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Kevin Rinke, Former GOP Candidate for Governor.
Clip: S54 E49 | 14:15
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
May 30, 2025 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Latest from Mackinac policy conference. Guest: Richard Czuba, Pollster, Glengariff Group.
Episode: S54 E48 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 23, 2025 - Jase Bolger | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: House holds Benson in contempt. Guest: Jase Bolger, CEO, West Michigan Policy Forum.
Episode: S54 E47 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 16, 2025 - Rep. Ann Bollin | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: School safety bill. Guest: Rep. Ann Bollin, (R) Chair of House Appropriations Committee.
Episode: S54 E46 | 27:45