July 18, 2025 - Rep. Matt Maddock | OFF THE RECORD

Guest: Representative Matt Maddock (R)
Topics: Road fix updates and Tudor Dixon not running for higher office. Guest: Sean McBrearty.
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Unfinished budgets.
Topics: Gun safety bill and budget update. Guest: Rep. Jay DeBoyer, (R) House Oversight Committee.
Topic: GM investing in Michigan. Guest: Rachelle Crow-Hercher, Michigan Education Justice Coalition.
Topic: Education reform. Guest: Kevin Rinke, Former GOP Candidate for Governor.
Topic: Latest from Mackinac policy conference. Guest: Richard Czuba, Pollster, Glengariff Group.
Topic: House holds Benson in contempt. Guest: Jase Bolger, CEO, West Michigan Policy Forum.
Topic: School safety bill. Guest: Rep. Ann Bollin, (R) Chair of House Appropriations Committee.