© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the Record

July 26, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 4 | 27m 45s

This week a special correspondent’s edition as the panel breaks down a busy news week including Biden stepping down and what Governor Whitmer says about a possible V.P. pick. Jim Kiertzner, Clara Hendrickson Beth Leblanc and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 07/25/24
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
Extras
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
July 19, 2024 - Sen. Jim Runestad (R) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Trump assassination attempt. Guest: Sen. Jim Runestad, (R) Oakland County.
Episode: S54 E3 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 12, 2024 - Jennifer Granholm | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Michigan Democrats on Joe Biden. Guest: Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.
Episode: S54 E2 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 5, 2024 - Rep. Joe Aragona (R) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: The Governor Whitmer presidential speculation. Guest: Rep. Joe Aragona (R).
Episode: S54 E1 | 27:45
Watch 12:05
Off the Record
July 5, 2024 - Joe Aragona (R) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Representative Joe Aragona (R)
Clip: S54 E1 | 12:05
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
June 28, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses finished budget and the first presidential debate.
Episode: S53 E51 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 21, 2024 - Hill Harper (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Budget update. Guest: Hill Harper, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Episode: S53 E50 | 27:45
Watch 17:10
Off the Record
Jun 21, 2024 - Hill Harper (D) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Hill Harper, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate
Clip: S53 E50 | 17:10
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
June 14, 2024 - Rep. Bill Schuette (R) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Liberal Democrats get win in how to grow jobs, but no victory. Guest: Rep. Bill Schuette (D).
Episode: S53 E49 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 7, 2024 - Rep. Jason Morgan (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Michigan's next Governor. Guest: Rep. Jason Morgan, (D).
Episode: S53 E48 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 31, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses Michigan's reaction to the Trump trial verdict.
Episode: S53 E47 | 27:45