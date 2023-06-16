© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

June 16, 2023 - Bernie Porn | OFF THE RECORD

Season 52 Episode 51 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses the latest polling numbers in the races for president and senate. The guest is EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn. Panelists Jim Kiertzner, Samantha Shriber and Jordyn Hermani join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 06/15/23
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
