June 16, 2023 - Bernie Porn | OFF THE RECORD

July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Melinda French Gates' Brief But Spectacular take on making birth safer for moms and babies
College admissions essays more important for students after end of affirmative action
Settlement would stop U.S. government from separating families at border
A look at Jim Jordan's often controversial record in Congress
News Wrap: Belgian police kill Tunisian man accused in deadly Brussels shooting
Families of Americans kidnapped by Hamas describe anguish and what they want Biden to do
Hundreds killed in strike on Gaza hospital as Israeli-Hamas war worsens
October 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Diplomatic efforts intensify in Middle East as Israel-Hamas war threatens to expand
The governor's council to grow the state's population. Guest: Rep. Emily Dievendorf.
The governor checks-in on the auto strike. Guest: Eric Lupher.
Visiting presidents and Ford pauses battery plant. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Latest on the auto strike and Trump to visit UAW strikers. Guest: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
Latest on the auto strike. Guest: Anderson Economic Group CEO Patrick Anderson
Latest entrants in U.S. Senate race. Guest: U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Pamela Pugh.
Governor delivers message. Guest: Rep. James DeSana.
More criticism on 11th hour additions to the new state budget. Guest: Don Wotruba.
Presidential election polling numbers a dead heat in MI. Guest: David Jaye.
MI GOP unhappy with Capitol weapons ban. Guest: Sen. Michele Hoitenga.