Mar. 15, 2024 - Adrian Hemond | OFF THE RECORD

How Biden vs. Trump rematch stacks up in Michigan. Guest: Sen. (D) Rosemary Bayer
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses the Michigan Primary.
Latest polling data for the presidential race in Michigan. Guest: Rep. (D) Joe Tate
A free speech battle in the Michigan house. Guest: Former U.S. Rep. (D) Andy Levin
Governor's proposed state budget. Guest: Sen. (D) Winnie Brinks.
President meets with UAW leaders in Detroit. Guest: Sandy Pensler (R) Senate Candidate
Governor's State of the State recap. Guest: Pete Hoekstra, (R) Possible GOP Party Chair.
After the episode taping concludes, the guest and panel continue to chat.
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses tax cuts and the U.S. Senate Race.
Bad polling news for President Biden. Guest: Pollster Richard Czuba