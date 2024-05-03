May 3, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Topic: Lots of primary challengers for incumbents. Guest: Rep, Dylan Wegela (D).
Former House Speaker gets charged. Guest: Mark Grebner
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses U.S. Senate races and school district layoffs.
Trump visits Grand Rapids. Guest: Sen. Joe Bellino
New district maps for the Michigan House races this fall. Guest: Rep. Julie Brixie.
Governor's effort to create a second State Department of Education. Guest: John Cherry
Ethics and disclosure reforms in the legislature. Guest: Adrian Hemond.
How Biden vs. Trump rematch stacks up in Michigan. Guest: Sen. (D) Rosemary Bayer
Correspondents Edition. Panel discusses the Michigan Primary.
Latest polling data for the presidential race in Michigan. Guest: Rep. (D) Joe Tate