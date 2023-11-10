Nov. 10, 2023 - Peter Meijer | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
After the episode taping concludes, the guest and panel continue to chat.
Israel's military pushes deeper into Gaza amid negotiations for humanitarian pauses
Top Hamas official in Tehran discusses relations with Iran and the attack in Israel
News Wrap: Trump's legal team asks judge to end New York civil trial
Republican presidential hopefuls make their case to voters but remain far behind Trump
Manchin won't seek reelection, creating a new challenge for Democrats' Senate majority
Why the Screen Actors Guild agreed to end a strike that crippled Hollywood
Senate Democrats expand their probe over ethics concerns on the Supreme Court
How climate change risks impact people with disabilities
More on financial disclosures & a move to oust the state GOP chair. Guest: Quentin Turner.
Forcing lawmakers to reveal where they make their money. Guest: Sen. Ed McBroom.
Disagreement in the House GOP Caucus? Guest: Rep. Bryan Posthumus.
The governor's council to grow the state's population. Guest: Rep. Emily Dievendorf.
The governor checks-in on the auto strike. Guest: Eric Lupher.
Visiting presidents and Ford pauses battery plant. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Latest on the auto strike and Trump to visit UAW strikers. Guest: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
Latest on the auto strike. Guest: Anderson Economic Group CEO Patrick Anderson
Latest entrants in U.S. Senate race. Guest: U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Pamela Pugh.
Governor delivers message. Guest: Rep. James DeSana.