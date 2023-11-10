© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

Nov. 10, 2023 - Peter Meijer | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 19 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses who will control the Michigan House, at least in the near term. The guest is republican Peter Meijer who wants to be Michigan's next senator. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Emily Lawler and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 11/07/23
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
