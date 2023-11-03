Nov. 3, 2023 - Quentin Turner | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Israeli forces close in on Gaza City as calls for humanitarian pause go unheeded
Fighting Hamas inside Gaza’s tunnels is like 'war in a phone booth'
News Wrap: Storm slams western Europe, killing at least 7 people
Tensions flare in Congress over Israel aid and Tuberville's block on military promotions
How the Biden administration is handling the increase in antisemitism and Islamophobia
New documentary '26.2 to Life' tells story of inmates who joined a prison running club
The controversial legacy of Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight
'Wild Kingdom' returns to TV to inspire the next generation of wildlife enthusiasts
November 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
