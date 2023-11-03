© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

Nov. 3, 2023 - Quentin Turner | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 18 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses spousal financial disclosures, movement on the abortion issue and a move to oust the state GOP chair. The guest is executive director of Common Cause Michigan, Quentin Turner. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Jordyn Hermani and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 11/02/23
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
