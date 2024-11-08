© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

November 15, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 20 | 27m 45s

This week, a special correspondents edition as the panel discusses how Democrats under performed in the election and the race for Governor is already taking shape. Craig Mauger, Clara Hendrickson, Simon Schuster and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 11/13/24
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 8, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Post election correspondent's edition.
Episode: S54 E19 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 1, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Election Preview.
Episode: S54 E18 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 25, 2024 - Rick Snyder & Rep. Tyrone Carter | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Battle for the MI House. Guests: Fmr. Gov. Rick Snyder (D) & Rep. Tyrone Carter (D), Detroit
Episode: S54 E17 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 18, 2024 - Eric Holder | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Recap of 2nd U.S. Senate debate. Guest: Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
Episode: S54 E16 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 11, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent's Edition. Topics: First U.S. Senate debate and bipartisan election security.
Episode: S54 E15 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 4, 2024 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: VP debate. Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Royal Oak.
Episode: S54 E14 | 27:45
Watch 10:53
Off the Record
Oct. 4, 2024 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Royal Oak
Clip: S54 E14 | 10:53
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 27, 2024 - Jason Roe | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Battle over school safety bill. Guest: Jason Roe, GOP Consultant, Roe Strategic LLC.
Episode: S54 E13 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 20, 2024 - Jamie Roe | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Harris, Trump and Vance visit Michigan. Guest: Jamie Roe, GOP Political Consultant.
Episode: S54 E12 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
September 13, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Post Debate Correspondents Edition.
Episode: S54 E11 | 27:46