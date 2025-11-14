© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

November 28, 2025 - Rep. William Bruck OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 22 | 27m 45s

This week the guest is Representative William Bruck. The lead story is regulating drones. Kyle Melinn, Lauren Gibbons and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 11/24/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
Michigan’s data center boom: Off The Record panel weighs in | 11/21/25
Correspondents Edition. The panel discusses data centers in Michigan for the first half of the show and then moves on to other topics. Simon Schuster, Beth LeBlanc, Zoe Clark, Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.
Episode: S55 E21 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 14, 2025 - Rep. Debbie Dingell | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Debbie Dingell. Topic: Government Shutdown Over.
Episode: S55 E20 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
November 7, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: SNAP and election results.
Episode: S55 E19 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 31, 2025 - Rep. Haley Stevens | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Haley Stevens. Topic: Michigan's SNAP issue.
Episode: S55 E18 | 27:45
Watch 13:07
Off the Record
October 31, 2025 -Rep. Haley Stevens | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Rep. Haley Stevens.
Clip: S55 E18 | 13:07
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
October 24, 2025 - Patrice Johnson | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Patrice Johnson. Topics: House Speaker on property tax relief
Episode: S55 E17 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 17, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: State Budget This Year vs. Last.
Episode: S55 E16 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 10, 2025 - Rep. Bryan Posthumus | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: State Budget. Guest: Rep. Bryan Posthumus.
Episode: S55 E15 | 27:45
Watch 7:34
Off the Record
October 3, 2025 - Governor Gretchen Whitmer | OTR Overtime
Interview with Governor Gretchen Whitmer after the new budget deal.
Clip: S55 E14 | 7:34
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 3, 2025 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondents Edition. Topics: Budget deal and Government Shutdown
Episode: S55 E14 | 27:45